Police confirm cocaine find at Muanikau Foreshore

Parcel containing white substances. [Photo: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A parcel containing white substances found at the Muanikau foreshore in Suva on Monday afternoon has tested positive for cocaine.

The discovery was made by two men who were walking along the foreshore.

They reported the matter immediately to the police.

The parcel was analysed and tested positive for cocaine.

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Another discovery was made in the Lau group and the Police Force commends members of the community for communicating the discovery immediately to authorities.

Arrangements are being made to transport the parcel to Suva for testing.

The Force is appreciative of the quick sharing of information to law enforcement stakeholders, and requests ongoing compliance in reporting suspicious discoveries, activities and movement of maritime vessels to Police through 1681.