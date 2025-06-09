AG office faces growing legal demand

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga. [Photo: FILE]

The Attorney-General’s Office is facing an increasing workload, with 25 lawyers handling more than 1,300 active litigation files across complex legal matters.

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga says his office has been allocated $9.8 million, an increase of $3 million, to meet the growing demand for legal services across government.

He says in the current financial year, the Office has prepared 282 legal opinions, completed 14 independent legal assessments, and vetted 1,709 MOUs, MOAs, and Cabinet papers.

Turaga adds that with a team of just 25 lawyers, the AG’s Office continues to protect the government’s legal interests despite the growing workload.

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“The Office prepared 705 legal opinions, conducted 89 independent legal assessments, and vetted 1,854 MOUs, MOAs, and Cabinet papers. In the current financial year, the Office has already prepared 282 legal opinions, completed 14 independent legal assessments, and vetted 1,709 MOUs, MOAs, and Cabinet papers.”

Turaga says the increased funding will help the Office provide better legal services across government and support important legislative reforms.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says the new budget will prioritise education while balancing the nation’s resources.

“The government has made a significant investment in education. The task before us is to use those resources wisely, support our schools, and deliver the improvements that parents and student communities rightfully expect from the government.”

Vanawalu adds that while the government faces competing financial demands, it remains committed to ensuring education continues to receive support.