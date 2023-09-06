Topline Warriors seeks financial assistance

Making it to the Vodafone Super Eight Grand Final came as a shock for the management of the Beyond Exit Topline Warriors Rugby League Club.

The club that has been competing in the competition for the past 12 years will now be battling for the title for the first time.

The side has also never made it to the knockout stages before.

Team manager, Ravu Dansey says because of the sports development taking place in their community, they have also noted an improvement in crime rates.

“I’m so proud of the boys that the crime rate in this area of Mead Road housing has gone down to zero, and this is one of the initiatives that we are battling so hard for.”

Dansey says the youth in the area have shifted their focus to sports and are very loyal to them.

However, the club is currently facing financial challenges and is seeking assistance, especially leading up to the final against the Serua Dragons at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.