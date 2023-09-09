Topline Warriors dedicate win to evicted residents

Topline Warriors.

The Topline Warriors made history today by winning their first-ever Eastern Zone Vodafone premiership final against the Serua Dragons.

The match ended with a score of 14-12 in favour of the Warriors.

Tonisio Mudunavere, the team’s dummy half and assistant captain, dedicated this victory to the residents of the Nabua Topline community who were recently evicted.

“There were so many talks about us, mostly regarding our team. We did this mostly on our own until the stage when we finally secured sponsors. There is nothing else we can say and we are grateful this day was given for a win Lastly we dedicate this win to the residents of block five who were vacated from the 1st house to the 24th one this win is especially for you and also not forgetting our brothers in prison.”

Mudunavere also acknowledged that this final was the toughest challenge they faced all season, but they were able to overcome their strong opponents.

He expressed his overwhelming emotions and described this win as a crucial step towards their preparations for next year, with the goal of making it to the Top Eight.