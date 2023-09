Coach Inoke Male has revealed the 23 member team for the Vodafone Fijiana XV test matches against Japan.

Three players from the ANZ Marama Championship competition will make their debut. Sala Kinita of Yasawa will start, while Tiana Robanakadavu of Suva and Salanieta Nabuli of Navosa are on the reserves.

The match will take place at 7pm on Sunday and will be broadcasted live on the FBC Sports HD channel.