Thomas focussed on Olympics

Fijiana 15s High Performance Unit Manager Alana Thomas has hit the ground running in her preparations for the forthcoming Paris Olympics.

She is unwavering in her confidence in the Fijiana players, given their outstanding performance history on the field.

According to Thomas, there’s a clear mandate to accomplish, and she is determined not to squander any precious time.

“We’ve seen them on the world circuit so it’s just providing the resources for them to perform on the world series and obviously I haven’t had much of an impact for the Oceania for the qualifiers but once we get through this weekend and putting the systems in place and working with the coaching staff and management to ensure what they need is provided so that these players can prepare the best they can to go off and represent and come back with a medal like they did in Tokyo.”

Appointed on October 6th, Thomas reflects on her remarkable initiation into the team, which involved joining them on a flight to Dubai merely two days after assuming her role.

This immediate engagement marked a profound introduction to the team.