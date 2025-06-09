Tawake hails Drua Women's next generation

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women captain Bitila Tawake has welcomed the emergence of a new generation of players, saying their development is a positive sign for both the franchise and women’s rugby in Fiji.

As the Drua Women continue to evolve in their fourth Super W campaign, Tawake says watching young players settle into the professional environment and earn opportunities at the highest level has been one of the most rewarding aspects of the season.

The experienced loose forward says the arrival of fresh talent reflects the steady growth of the women’s game in Fiji, with more players now stepping into pathways that were not available a few years ago.

Tawake notes that while several senior players have moved on to pursue opportunities overseas, the new recruits have embraced the team’s culture and continued to add value both on and off the field.

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‘Seeing some of the newcomers make their Super W debuts this season is a proud moment and highlighted the progress women’s rugby has made across the country.’

The skipper also revealed that senior players have taken on a mentoring role within the squad, helping younger teammates adjust to the demands of professional rugby.

According to Tawake, much of that guidance extends beyond what happens on the field, with experienced players sharing lessons on professionalism, nutrition, discipline, time management and personal responsibility.

She believes passing on those standards is crucial for the long-term success of the team and the continued growth of women’s rugby in Fiji.

Tawake adds that while competition for places can be intense, the senior group is committed to ensuring the next generation is equipped with the knowledge and habits needed to succeed, creating a legacy that future Drua Women players can build upon.

The side is gearing up for their second match of the season this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch all the action LIVE on FBC Sports at 2pm.