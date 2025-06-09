Taveuni focus shifts to Vanua semis

Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Taveuni Rugby are through to the semifinals of the Vodafone Vanua Trophy after a commanding 24-13 victory over Yasawa in Suva yesterday, and coach Josefa Satini says the focus now shifts to clearing the next hurdle.

The garden island of Fiji team displayed composure and grit to see off a determined Yasawa outfit, tightening their defense when it mattered most and striking clinically when chances came their way.

The result marked another step forward in their climb back up the Fijian rugby ladder, with Satini emphasizing that the work is far from over.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our aim is to go through the semifinals. I told the boys if you want to reach the semifinals, you have to go through the quarterfinals first. So we did it yesterday and now we look forward to the next challenge this week.”

While the coach admitted there were errors to iron out from both halves, he praised his players for rising to the occasion and delivering when it counted.

With momentum on their side and the semifinals looming, Taveuni will be aiming to sharpen their execution and keep their Vanua Trophy dream alive.

In other results, Rewa edged Ovalau 34-31, Kadavu narrowly defeated Tavua 30-29 and Navosa claimed their semifinal spot winning 38-29 against Northland.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.