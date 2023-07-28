Tamani to bring his A game for potential debut

Joseva Tamani.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians forward Joseva Tamani says he had to battle against all odds to earn a spot in the match day 23 against Samoa this weekend in Apia.

Tamani says he is ready to take on a potential debut in the second-row position despite overcoming a challenging injury.

The setback initially left him crestfallen, and it seemed as though his dreams of donning the national jersey were shattered.

However, the Drua man says that instead of accepting defeat, he decided to face adversity head-on and began his arduous road to recovery.

“I was not happy at first, but then I said to myself, I wanted to make a team, so I tried hard, tried my best to get out of rehab. I did all I could, and I’m here, and I’m happy.”

Tamani also says that being surrounded by some of his sporting heroes during training has been exciting, and they have helped him during the past two weeks.

The 26-year-old says they know how difficult it will be to play Samoa on their home turf, but they have worked hard during training and are just targeting a win.

The side also left last night, as they will play Samoa at 2pm on Saturday.