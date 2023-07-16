Tailevu records second successive win

A late surge by Macuata was not enough as they went down 20-25 to Tailevu in their Skipper Cup match at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The result means Macuata is still win-less after two rounds and Tailevu has successfully defended its turf twice in a row.

The home side was leading 18-6 at the break and was the first on the board in the second half, adding another converted try.

Macuata with the sound advice of its coach, forced the game deep into Tailevu territory.

This worked well for Macuata as they frustrated Tailevu’s defense and was able to go through with two converted tries.

Time, however, wasn’t on their side as Tailevu hung on for the win.

Tailevu coach Samisoni Baikeitoga says they’re glad to bag another home victory but player indiscipline is a worry as three of their players were sent to the sin-bin in the last quarter of the second spell.

Interim Macuata rugby mentor Voreqe Bainimarama says the weather played a huge part in their loss today but they’ll restructure and prepare well for their next match.

Tailevu will meet Nadroga next while Macuata will host Yasawa.

In other results, Naitasiri defeated Nadi 16-14, Nadroga beat Namosi 26-10 and Suva recorded its second win with a 35-23 victory over Yasawa.