Tailevu maintains unbeaten run in Skipper Cup

Tailevu continued their winning streak with a 24-18 victory over Nadroga in round three of the Skipper cup competition at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka this afternoon.

Nadroga suffered its third consecutive loss.

In the upcoming round four of the Skipper cup competition next week, Tailevu will face a formidable Suva side at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In other round three matches to be played tomorrow, Naitasiri will face Namosi, Macuata will meet Yasawa and Suva will play Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium.

You can watch the Suva vs Nadi match live on FBC Sports HD channel.