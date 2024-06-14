Suva to face Namosi in Marama final

It will be another FMF Suva and Namosi showdown in the ANZ Marama Championships final after both teams defeated their opponents this afternoon at Bidesi and Buckhurst Park in Suva.

Suva edged out Nasinu 27-22 in a close contest securing the lead with a final-minute try while Namosi narrowly defeated Yasawa 26-24.

Suva are the reigning champions, having defeated Namosi 30-18 last year.

The two teams will face off in the final next week.

Meanwhile, in the Skipper semifinals tomorrow Nadroga and Naitasiri will clash at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park while Suva takes on Nadi in the first semi-final at 1pm.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports.