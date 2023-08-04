Suva continues unbeaten run

The FMF Suva side continues an unbeaten run in Skipper Cup.

This follows their 19-7 win over Tailevu at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Suva was first on the board with a converted try after five minutes.

However, Tailevu hit back with their first try following a mistake by Suva blindside flanker Mateo Rabaka.

It was a tight affair but the capital city team managed to lead 12-7 at halftime with a try to center Epeli Misiamate.

The only points of the second spell was through a converted try to Sakiusa Siqila.

Last week Siqila also scored the winninh try and penalty against Nadi.

A dissapointed Tailevu coach Samisoni Baikeitoga says decision making was their downfall.