Suva and Naitasiri play to a stalemate

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]
In an intense battle at Ratu Cakobau Park, Naitasiri and Suva kept their unbeaten run alive as they settled for a 23-all draw in round five of the Skipper Cup.
Looking at other results, Yasawa secured its first win, defeating Tailevu 17-13 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
Namosi survived the roar of Macuata and its fans, coming away with a close 26-21 win.
Article continues after advertisement
Yesterday the Nadi and Nadroga match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka had to be called off due to a power outage.
Nadi was leading 15-14 with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.
The Fiji Rugby Union is expected to make a decision on Monday.
Advertisement