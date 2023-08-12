Suva and Naitasiri play to a stalemate

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

In an intense battle at Ratu Cakobau Park, Naitasiri and Suva kept their unbeaten run alive as they settled for a 23-all draw in round five of the Skipper Cup.

Looking at other results, Yasawa secured its first win, defeating Tailevu 17-13 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Namosi survived the roar of Macuata and its fans, coming away with a close 26-21 win.

Yesterday the Nadi and Nadroga match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka had to be called off due to a power outage.

Nadi was leading 15-14 with 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

The Fiji Rugby Union is expected to make a decision on Monday.