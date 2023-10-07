Suva and Naitasiri for U20 final

Suva emerged victorious in a thrilling 33-24 win against Nadi, securing their spot in the Under-20 Skipper Cup final.

The game, held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, saw both teams display impressive physicality and determination.

Suva led 11-5 at the break and maintained their winning pace throughout the rest of the game leaving Nadi very little space to catch up.

Article continues after advertisement

The stage is now set for an exciting showdown between Suva and Naitasiri in the u20 final next Saturday.

In the main game, FMF Suva will lock horns with the formidable Nadroga at 1pm.

At 3pm, Rooster Nadi will face off against the fearless Naitasiri side, promising a clash of epic proportions.