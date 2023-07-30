Sub-standard Springboks fortunate to beat Pumas in Rugby Championship

A sub-standard Springboks performance saw South Africa fortunate to beat Argentina 22-21 in their final Rugby Championship clash, as the All Blacks earlier sealed the title.

The Pumas had much the better of the play, and but for wasting a series of good chances and referee Andrew Brace’s frequent whistle when Argentina were attacking in the 22, the visitors would likely have picked up the victory.

As it was, all they could register was three penalties via fly-half Santiago Carreras – who missed two more shots off the tee in the absence of usual goalkicker Emiliano Boffelli – and two late tries through wing Mateo Carreras and scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou.

South Africa scored tries through powerful lock Eben Etzebeth and centre Damian de Allende, with the Test finally poised at 15-9 and Argentina pushing for a winning score, only for Manie Libbok to pinch a late intercept score to ensure victory, despite the Pumas’ late try-scoring efforts.

New Zealand claimed the Rugby Championship trophy earlier on Saturday with a comprehensive 38-7 victory over Australia in Melbourne but the Boks’ victory sees them end second, with Argentina in third.

Under coach Michael Cheika, Argentina have beaten England at Twickenham, New Zealand in Christchurch and Australia in Sydney, but fell just short this time.

South Africa, who had made nine changes going into the game, had the better of the set-piece and breakdown but were at times unable to get out of their half against relentless Argentine pressure.

South Africa lost scrum-half Grant Williams to a head injury after 31 seconds, among the shortest caps for a starter in Test history, but led 15-6 at half-time after Etzebeth took possession out wide to rumble over and De Allende scored following a driving maul.

There was no score in the first 28 minutes of the second period but Carreras missed two kickable penalties that would have made all the difference in the end.

Against the run of play, the Boks scored a third try as excellent defence pressured the visitors into coughing up the ball on the home side’s 22 and replacement scrumhalf Faf de Klerk sent Libbok away.

Argentina hit back almost immediately as Carreras crossed but a missed conversion meant they trailed by eight points past the hooter at the end of the game.

They did close the gap further though as Bertranou scored under the posts, but must now seek revenge in a World Cup warm-up game against the Boks in Buenos Aires next Saturday.