Start well and strong says Rawaqa

Having a good and strong start is what the Fijian Drua Women is aiming for this evening when they play defending Super W champions, the Waratahs in Sydney.

This is the view of coach Ifereimi Rawaqa and he says that’s something they focused on this week ahead of their season opener at Allianz Stadium.

Rawaqa who was part of the Flying Fijians 2007 Rugby World Cup squad that made the quarterfinals says their one on one tackles today have to be perfect.

‘We have to get our defensive structuire in place that’s part of the work on this week after our warm up match last week.’

The New South Wales Waratahs Women have cast the memories of their win last year, believing that what matters as they head into this year’s competition is the next game at hand – against the Drua.

Head Coach Mike Ruthven said preparation for the season opener for his side did not include their triumph last year, or any year.

The Waratahs have won the title five times, and last year claimed the crown by beating the Drua 50-14 in the title decider.

Asked what he is expecting from the Drua today, he says it’s hard to know and the Fijians are a tough one to get a good gauge on.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women play Waratahs at 6:05pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Following the match will be the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua men and Waratahs Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

