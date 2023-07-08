Special match for Macuata

Taniela Naiyalavosa

The FMF Macuata rugby side is hoping to begin its Skipper Cup campaign on a high.

The side that joined the Premier Division this season will be playing its opening match against Ram Sami Naitasiri on their home turf at Subrail Park.

Manager Taniela Naiyalavosa says they have waited a long time for this to happen, and to play their first match at home is special.

“We are looking forward to that and we are really excited to host Naitasiri. We respect them so much and we are prepared to meet them.

Naiyalavosa adds that Naitasiri is a well-respected team, but they will go all out to get the result they need.”

The team is also calling on families, friends, and fans to fill up Subrail Park in Labasa at 3 p.m. for this special match.

In other matches, Suva battles Nadroga at Bidesi Park, Nadi hosts Yasawa at Prince Charles Park, and Tailevu faces Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.