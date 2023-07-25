Solid hitout for Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians had a gruelling session this morning at the Nadi International School ground in Nadi.

Players like Levani Botia and Jiuta Wainiqolo were rested today.

Wainiqolo says it’s nothing serious but he’ll have to wait for his test results.

Article continues after advertisement

There were some who had light training including Meli Tuni, Seta Tamanivalu, Peni Ravai, Vinaya Habosi Temo Mayanavanua and Ben Volavola.

The team to face Samoa will be named on Thursday before they leave for Apia.

Halfback Simione Kuruvoli looked good in this morning’s session and fought for a spot in this week’s matchday squad.

Fiji will play Samoa at 12pm on Saturday.