Skipper Cup starts in February

The Fiji Rugby Union has decided to start the 2024 Skipper Cup season in February.

FRU Manager Operations Sale Sorovaki says they’ll have 10 Skipper Cup teams and 16 Vanua Championship sides.

This means two more teams will be added to both competitions.

In light of this, the Fijian Drua has welcomed discussions of a change in dates for the Skipper Cup.

The February start is a welcome development, as it allows Drua players to take part in the local competition.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says they’ll fully support this proposal from the FRU.

Evans says this will allow members of the extended Drua squad to have much needed game time during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Drua’s 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season will start on February 24 against the Blues in Auckland.