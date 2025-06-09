Skipper Cup round 4 delivers close encounters

source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Round 4 of the 2025 Skipper Cup Men’s competition produced some of the tightest contests of the season, with all five matches decided by narrow margins.

At Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu edged Malolo 22–21 in a thrilling finish, while Naitasiri held off a spirited Nadi side 26–24 at Naluwai.

In Sigatoka, Nadroga also secured a hard-fought 27–24 victory over Ba to maintain pressure at the top of the standings.

Elsewhere, Lautoka outlasted Vatukoula 37–31 in a high-scoring battle, and Suva proved too strong for Macuata with a 32–15 win

