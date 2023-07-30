Six teams advance to the Deans Trophy quarterfinals

After the Vodafone Deans Trophy Playoff at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday, six teams qualified for the national quarterfinals next month.

In the U-15 playoff, Nasinu Secondary School defeated Holy Cross College 18-3, while Lelean Memorial School thrashed Shri Guru Nanak Khalsa College 23-0.

As for the U-17 category, Lelean Memorial School thrashed Labasa College 15-0, while Suva Grammar School edged Saint Bedes College 22-21.

In the U-19 playoff, Naitasiri Secondary School edged Navatu Secondary School 17-16, while Queen Victoria School defeated Dreketi Central College 26-19.

The Suva Grammar School U-17 and Naitasiri Secondary School U-19 teams were given a run for their money after a close contest with their opponents.

The six visiting teams left no stone unturned in their search for a win, which left no chance for the home teams to qualify for the national quarterfinals.

The Vodafone Deans Trophy quarterfinals will be held on August 12th; the semi-finals take place a week later; and the final will be held on August 26th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.