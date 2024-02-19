Six Nations: England's Alex Mitchell ruled out of Scotland match

[Source: BBC]

England scrum-half Alex Mitchell will miss the Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday after suffering a knee injury.

The 26-year-old will likely be replaced by Danny Care or Ben Spencer for the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall has been called into Steve Borthwick’s 36-man training squad as cover.

An England spokesperson said Mitchell’s injury requires “further investigation” to determine its severity.

Mitchell has started in both of England’s victories against Italy and Wales so far in the Six Nations.

The Northampton Saints scrum-half has established himself as first choice for England since breaking into the squad for last autumn’s World Cup.

England are second in the Six Nations standings with eight points, behind defending champions Ireland.