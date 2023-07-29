Siqila saves Suva

FMF Suva

FMF Suva defeated defending Skipper Cup champions Jacks Nadi 18-16 at the HFC Bank Stadium in their Skipper Cup match today.

Former Fiji 7s squad member Sakiusa Siqila scored a try and slotted the winning penalty in the 76th minute for the host after coming off the bench.

Enele Malele put Suva 3-nil up in the 13th minute with a penalty but Nadi struck with a try close to half time through their winger Anasa Nawaqa.

Article continues after advertisement

The Skipper Cup champs flyhalf Rafaele Tunidau added another penalty for an 8-3 lead at the breather.

Tunidau converted another penalty after the break before Suva was awarded a penalty try.

Winger Jiutasa Nave scored a brilliant try in the 56th minute to put his side further in front 16-10.

Suva’s Siqila sliced through the defense to score an unconverted try before slotting the winning penalty.

In another match, Naitasiri beat Namosi 24-22.