Silktails out to scout at Deans

The Kaiviti Skiltails administrators, including Chief executive Stephen Driscoll, Chairman Petero Civoniceva, head coach Wes Naiqama and assistant coach Jese Ravunicagi, have their eyes out at the Vodafone Deans competition for scouting purposes with a possibility of a player earning a spot in the semi-professional rugby league club.

They hope to fetch some of the country’s best school boy talent who are competing at the biggest secondary school rugby competition.

Civoniceva after attending his first Deans competition, praised the Event Organizers, the crowds, and the young players who showcased their talents.

The national dean’s competition will commence with the semi-finals this weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In the Under-18 category, Natabua High School will take on Marist Brothers High School while Suva Grammar School will face Queen Victoria School.

You can watch all these matches LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.