Sewabu encourages youngsters

Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu with coaches from different participating schools during the launch of the championship yesterday.

Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu encouraged young women across the country who are pursuing rugby to fully commit to the sport, as it has evolved into a viable career path for aspiring athletes.

Speaking at the launch of the Weet-Bix Raluve Championship in Suva yesterday, Sewabu highlighted the significant growth of women’s rugby in recent years and the increasing opportunities available at the professional level.

He said that with more pathways now open to female players, building a rugby career has become far more achievable than it was in the past.

Sewabu urged young athletes to make the most of the opportunities available, noting that sport can provide an alternative avenue for success and a sustainable livelihood.

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He also reminded participating teams that coaches from Fiji’s national sevens and 15s program, as well as the Fijian Drua women’s side, will be closely monitoring performances throughout the Raluve Championship.

“No we have a lot of support and development for women is rugby. We have the Fijiana 7s, 15s and the Drua Women, so there is plenty of opportunities now for you. So I’m encouraging all of you who want to play rugby to go for it and dont look back.”

The Weet-Bix Raluve Championship kicks off this weekend, providing another platform for emerging talent to showcase their abilities on the national stage.