Seven home games for Drua in 2024

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be hosting seven games in the Shop n Save Super Rugby Pacific 2024 season.

For the first time, the Fijian Drua will be hosting NSW Waratahs and Western Force on home soil.

The Drua will also host defending champions the Crusaders, Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika, Queensland Reds and the Melbourne Rebels.

The 2024 draw sees the 12 teams playing 14 matches during the regular season, consisting of 11 round robin matches and three additional rivalry clashes, followed by an eight-team finals series.

Fijian Drua CEO, Mark Evans says the home side will work hard to make the country proud next season.

Evans says they are excited to welcome the Super Rugby Pacific teams back to Fiji.

He says the NSW Waratahs and Western Force teams are a great addition to our home games, and fans will be in for a great treat next year.

The Fijian Drua will kick-off its 2024 season in Auckland against the Blues on February 23.

After the Super Round in Melbourne, the Drua will host the Crusaders at home on March 9, before heading to Hamilton to meet the Chiefs on March 16.

The team returns home for back-to-back matches against the ‘Tahs on March 24 and Western Force on March 30.

The Rebels host the Drua in Melbourne on April 6, and the team returns to host the Hurricanes on April 19 and Moana Pasifika on April 27.

After two away games against the Brumbies on May 4th and Western Force on May 11th, the Drua will host the Reds on May 18.

The last away match will be against Highlanders on May 26, before their final regular season match against the Rebels on June 1st in Fiji.