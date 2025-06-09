Set-piece focus for Naitasiri

Last weekend’s narrow loss to defending champions Malolo has inspired Naitasiri ahead of tomorrow’s Skipper Cup quarterfinal in Suva.

Head coach Timoci Tinaviti says the team has worked hard on its set-piece and is back to full strength.

Several key players missed last week’s match while away with the Flying Fijians, Fiji Sevens and Sukuna Bowl camps.

Tinaviti says Naitasiri will need to step up—and has promised fans the team will give Malolo a strong contest.

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Malolo beat Naitasiri 27–24 last weekend after a second-half comeback. They also won last year’s final, 41–26.

The quarterfinal between Malolo and Naitasiri kicks off at 1pm tomorrow at HFC Bank Stadium.

Tailevu meets Navosa at 3pm. You can watch Malolo versus Naitasiri live on FBC Sports.

Elsewhere, Nadroga hosts Suva at 3pm, while Nadi takes on Ba at Prince Charles Park.