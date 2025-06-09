Rabuka wants Fijians to speak freely

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The public has been urged to speak openly on proposed changes to Fiji’s Constitution as the Parliamentary Special Committee on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 continues its nationwide consultations.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who chairs the committee, says the consultations provide an opportunity for individuals and community representatives to raise concerns about the proposed amendments and explain the issues that matter to them.

Speaking at the consultation in Nausori , Rabuka said the committee was encouraged by the turnout in Savusavu earlier in the day, where participants confidently presented their views on the process and specific provisions of the Bill.

He hopes the same level of participation will continue as the committee takes the consultations to other parts of the country, including the Western Division and the islands.

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Rabuka has encouraged participants to focus on the provisions they feel strongly about rather than attempting to address the entire Bill.

The committee has also provided a simplified guide to help the public understand the proposed amendments and prepare their submissions.

Rabuka states the committee is listening to the public and stressed the importance of recording submissions so members can properly consider the views presented.

The consultations form part of the committee’s scrutiny of the proposed constitutional amendments before it proceeds with its parliamentary work.