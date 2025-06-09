Fiji seeks Israeli farming expertise

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Fijian youths could benefit from new opportunities to study and receive agricultural training in Israel as the two countries explore stronger cooperation in agricultural development.

The proposed opportunities would allow young Fijians to gain practical experience, technical skills and exposure to modern farming technologies.

The initiative was discussed during a courtesy visit by the Head of Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, Eynat Shlein, to President Ratu Naiqama

Lalabalavu at State House.

Shlein was accompanied by Israel’s Ambassador to Fiji, Maya Yaron.

President Lalabalavu acknowledged Israel’s expertise in agriculture, highlighting the potential for Fiji to benefit from its advanced farming practices and technologies.

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Discussions also focused on knowledge-sharing, innovation and capacity-building to improve agricultural productivity.

The engagement is expected to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with a focus on food security, sustainable livelihoods and creating more opportunities for young Fijians in agriculture.