Boselawa thankful for Flying Fijians opportunity

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Nadroga centre Kavekini Boselawa is close to another major milestone in his rugby career, with the youngster expected to debut for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians against Japan next weekend.

The Macuata native has been named in the line-up for the upcoming Test match and says he is honoured to have received the call-up to represent his country on the international stage.

Boselawa signed with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua last month after impressive performances in the Skipper Cup, marking another significant step in his rapidly progressing rugby career.

Reflecting on his journey, Boselawa admitted he never imagined he would one day have the opportunity to represent Fiji at the highest level.

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From playing football throughout his primary school years to now preparing to share the field with some of the world’s top rugby players, Boselawa says the journey has not been an easy one.

His remarkable rise from football to provincial rugby and now the national team is a testament to his determination and commitment to the sport.

“Just looking back to where I started, from just playing soccer throughout primary and high school before my rugby journey finally started when I was 19, from 2020, right up to this year, so just around six years I have been playing. I thank God for this opportunity. Even though I haven’t been playing rugby long compared to the other boys, God has given me this chance, and I will make the most of it.”

The Flying Fijians will take on Japan next Saturday as Boselawa looks to make his mark on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Boselawa’s Nadroga side will host Suva tomorrow in the Skipper Cup quarterfinal at 3pm.

There will be two quarter-finals at the HFC Stadium, with defending champs Malolo playing Naitasiri at 1pm followed by the Tailevu and Navosa game at 3pm.

Nadi plays Ba at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Malolo and Naitasiri match live on FBC Sports.