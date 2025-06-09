Constitution consultation, an opportunity to be heard, says PM

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Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Constitution Amendment Bill consultations are an opportunity for Fijians to express their views freely.

Rabuka reaffirmed this yesterday at the first public consultation at Suva Civic Center as concerns continue over the pace and scope of the proposed constitutional changes.

He thanked participants for making submissions, saying the committee had come to listen to the people.

The Prime Minister says written submissions will also be considered and summarised to help the committee assess whether the objectives of each chapter of the Bill are being achieved.

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He adds that some submissions may lead to amendments, while others may not, depending on the views presented during the consultation process.

“Whatever people may say about how restrictive the provisions of the Constitution may have been or may become in the amendments that we are now proposing, I hope they will have seen and would have felt the feeling in this room, this one.Everybody was free to come and give us their views without fear or favor.That is what the consultation is about. We’ve come to listen to you”

Rabuka also acknowledged that the time allocated for the afternoon consultation session at Vunimono High school was limited, adding that the consultation process provides an opportunity for individuals and groups to present their views without fear or favor.