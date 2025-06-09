Fresh faces ready to shine for Fiji Bati

Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter is looking forward to seeing what his new selections can bring to the table as the side prepares to kick off its Rugby League World Cup campaign against the Cook Islands this weekend.

With several fresh faces joining the squad for the first time, Potter is eager to see them make their mark as they prepare to represent Fiji on the international stage.

The team has spent the past few weeks strengthening its bond and building chemistry ahead of the tournament. The squad travelled to Australia earlier this week, taking the opportunity to spend time together off the field before their opening match.

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With the side missing several star players, including Maika Sivo and Viliame Kikau, their absence presents an opportunity for younger and emerging talents to showcase their abilities and prove themselves at the highest level.

Seven players are expected to make their debut this weekend.

“There a quite a few new players that are going to make their debut for the Bati and that’s exciting for them and for the fans to see some new faces in the team. I’m really keen and the players are keen to get on with it.”

The Fiji Bati will face the Cook Islands on Sunday, with the match airing live on FBC Sports at 5.05pm.