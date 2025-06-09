Fiji Pine workers secure six percent pay rise

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Hourly-paid workers under the Fiji Pine Group will receive a total six percent wage increase over two years following an agreement between the company and the National Union of Workers.

The agreement covers employees of Fiji Pine Limited, Tropik Wood Industries Limited and Tropik Wood Products Limited for the 2026 and 2027 financial years.

Under the agreement, workers will receive a three percent wage increase effective from January 1 this year, followed by another three percent increase from January 1st next year.

The agreement also includes adjustments to specific job classifications and operational allowances.

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Fiji Pine Group Executive Chair Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure says the agreement recognises workers’ contributions and supports efforts to retain skilled employees amid Fiji’s ongoing skills shortage.

National Union of Workers National Secretary Felix Anthony says the negotiations were conducted in good faith and has encouraged other employers to adopt a similar approach to resolving workplace issues.

Both parties say the agreement is expected to support workforce stability and continued production across the Fiji Pine Group.