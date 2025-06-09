Roadside selling turns dreams into reality

[Photo: Supplied]

Twenty-five years of selling peanuts by the roadside has made Salend Singh the proud owner of an eight-bedroom house.

Long before the sun rises, while much of the country is just beginning their day, Salend Singh, a roadside vendor along the Nadi-Lautoka corridor, is already preparing for another day of hard work.

He leaves his home in Korovuto at 5am and travels for two hours to his roadside stall, where he boils and fries peanuts before setting up for the day’s customers.

Over the years, he has earned his customers’ trust and loyalty, with many continuing to return to his stall.

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He says customers from as far away as Suva also make it a point to visit his stall whenever they travel to the Western Division.

For Singh, this support means more than anything else his business has given him.

Today, the fruits of his customers’ support, coupled with his consistent hard work, can be seen in Korovuto: an eight-bedroom house, built through years of dedication and commitment.

For Singh, the house is a testament to 25 years of perseverance, dedication and the rewards of honest work.

His journey is a reminder that even the humblest beginnings can lead to remarkable achievements through commitment and hard work.