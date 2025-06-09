Selma Blair charged with assault after alleged violent

Source: CNN

Actress Selma Blair has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault after an alleged incident during which flight attendants were injured aboard a commercial flight from Los Angeles to New York City on Sunday night.

Blair, who did not enter a plea, appeared in court Monday evening wearing blue jeans and a light grey hoodie, pulled up to her elbows, over another sweatshirt, and a sweatshirt placed over her shoulders.

Prosecutors said Blair kicked a Port Authority officer when she was being strapped into a stretcher before being loaded into an ambulance. Blair freed her leg from the stretcher straps and kicked the officer in the head and chest, according to a criminal complaint.

Hours later, Blair kicked a nurse, who was taking her for additional treatment in the chest, the complaint said.

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Her attorney, Shawn Barnes, said Blair boarded her flight after extensive hours on set, fell and hit her head on the plane, and missed her medication. Blair also spent seven to eight hours at the hospital before she was in police custody. She then had to go back to the hospital, Barnes said.

She is expected to be released from custody on $20,000 bail that was set by Judge Indira Khan. The judge also issued an order of protection for the nurse she kicked.

She is due back in court on January 19.