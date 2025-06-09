Savusavu fire destroys storage building

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A storage building containing dried plywood and heavy machinery spare parts was completely destroyed in a fire at an industrial site in Savusavu on Tuesday afternoon.

The building at Long Investment Limited in Naqelekula sustained approximately 100% damage and was reportedly uninsured.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says industrial fires can spread quickly when large quantities of combustible materials are stored on site.

The fire was reported to the Savusavu Fire Station at 4.30pm, with firefighters arriving four minutes later to find the building engulfed in flames.

Article continues after advertisement

“While our firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring facilities, this incident is a reminder to all businesses that fire prevention must be a priority. Employers and business owners have a responsibility to identify fire risks, maintain safe working environments and ensure that appropriate fire protection measures are in place.”

Preliminary information indicates a heavy plant mechanic first noticed flames coming from the plywood storage section while staff were working in the company’s fleet workshop.

Two fire appliances were deployed, and firefighters worked to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby facilities, including the Savusavu Fire Station and the company’s fleet workshop.

The building measured approximately 80 metres by 40 metres, with wooden walls supported by steel beams, a gable roof and a concrete floor.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The NFA is urging businesses to identify fire hazards, maintain adequate fire protection and ensure workers are prepared to respond to emergencies.