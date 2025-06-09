Children urged to adopt proper handwashing habits

[Photo: Supplied]

Children are being encouraged to practise proper handwashing from an early age to reduce the spread of infectious diseases and protect public health.

The message was highlighted during the launch of Global Handwashing Day at Sawani Village School yesterday, where young learners took part in activities designed to teach them good hygiene practices.

Colgate-Palmolive Fiji Public Health Coordinator Taraiasi Wara says educating children is an important step towards building healthy habits that can extend into their homes and communities.

“I believe it’s beneficial to the community because if we want to move communities and populations towards healthy habits, which in the long term will become behaviours, one of the entry points is educating children. We know that most of the decisions at home, some of those decisions are influenced by children.”

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Wara says Global Handwashing Day also provides an opportunity to reach children and families outside urban centres, particularly in rural and isolated communities.

He says previous launches were mainly held in urban schools, while the event at Sawani allows more children to learn about the importance of handwashing in their daily lives.

Sawani Village School counsellor and village resident Tuvou Balemila says parents and guardians also have an important role in ensuring children develop good hygiene habits and

receive proper guidance from an early age.

Balemila is calling for greater cooperation from parents in raising children, stressing that their well-being and upbringing must be a priority.

“I would like the parents, especially for this kind of event, to give their cooperation in the upbringing of their children. We need guardians for them because children are important. These are the leaders of tomorrow, so we need to focus on them, especially on their proper upbringing.”

Sawani residents have welcomed the initiative, thanking the Colgate-Palmolive Fiji team for bringing the awareness campaign to their community and giving children an opportunity to learn about proper handwashing.

The event reinforces the importance of teaching good hygiene early, with children able to carry those practices from school into their homes.