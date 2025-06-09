Women urged to prioritize cancer awareness

[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

Women in Lau are being urged to overcome cultural barriers and seek regular cancer check-ups, amid concerns that reluctance to seek medical attention could delay early detection.

President of Lau Women’s Province, Kara Halofaki, says cancer awareness is essential in encouraging women to prioritize their health and seek medical advice when needed.

She says cultural sensitivities can make some women hesitant to undergo check-ups, highlighting the importance of community education.

“Being a Fijian, it’s always a taboo. It’s always a bit reluctant to go and have a check-up. So today they came, they did education on cancer awareness and on what the ladies need to do if they are infected with cancer.”

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Halofaki says women were encouraged to visit hospitals or seek guidance from the Fiji Cancer Society if they have concerns about cancer.

She says there are also plans to extend Pinktober awareness activities to women in the outer islands, ensuring they have access to vital health information and support.

“Today we’ve come to a conclusion that we should do it in the outer islands. Because it’s an international group. So we want to take it out to the islands, to the women in the islands, so that we are aware of what’s happening.”

The initiative aims to encourage more women to seek medical advice early and improve cancer awareness among communities in remote parts of Fiji.