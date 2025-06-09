Ponga injury worries Kiwis after loss

[Pic:AAP News]

Hosts Australia opened the Rugby League World Cup with a narrow 24–22 win over New Zealand.

The Kiwis’ night was further clouded by a suspected broken arm to star fullback Kalyn Ponga, whose long-awaited debut ended before the final whistle. Ponga scored two tries, but his hopes of playing again in the tournament are now in doubt.

The Newcastle captain is considered vital to New Zealand’s bid to win its first World Cup since 2008. Coach Stacey Jones said Ponga was unable to catch the ball, adding to concerns about the injury.

New Zealand face the Cook Islands in Christchurch next week before closing their group-stage campaign against Fiji Bati.

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If Ponga is ruled out, the Kiwis can seek permission to add another player to their squad.

The tournament continues today, with Samoa taking on France at 6:45 p.m.

The Samoan women face Australia at 9:05 p.m. Both games will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.