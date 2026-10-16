Shooter is killed at Oregon elementary school

Source: Reuters

A shooter opened fire on Thursday at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon and ​was promptly shot dead, and at ‌least two people were taken away by ambulance, officials said.

Sheila Miller, communications manager for the Bend Police ​Department, told reporters she had no information ​about the shooter, who was shot and ⁠killed. She also was unaware who it ​was that responded.

“We don’t have confirmation yet ​who shot the suspect, it may have been a bystander,” Miller said.

At least two people were transported to ​a hospital, but Miller said she was ​unaware of their condition.

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Police received reports of a shooter at ‌Silver ⁠Rail Elementary School who fired at a vehicle, Miller said.

Police were on campus within minutes at which time the shooter went ​down almost ​immediately, Miller ⁠said.

Bend is a city of some 100,000 people in central Oregon, about ​175 miles (280 km) southeast of Portland.

Silver ​Rail ⁠Elementary School serves grades kindergarten through fifth grade, roughly ages 5 to 11. It has ⁠about ​450 students and 40 staff ​members, Miller said.