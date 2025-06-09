Lautoka care home receives new beds

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Daulomani Age Care Home residents in Lautoka will now sleep more comfortably, following a donation of 10 beds and essential supplied from Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

The donation includes single beds, mattresses, pillows, bed sheets, food items and cleaning supplies to support the home’s daily needs.

The initiative followed a Father’s Day visit by the resort’s Sales and Marketing Department earlier in September, when staff discovered some residents were sleeping on mattresses without bed frames.

The resort’s Responsible Business Department, headed by Satya Narayan, then coordinated the donation to address the need.

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The Chair of the Daulomani Board of Directors thanked the resort’s staff, referred to as its vuvale, for their generosity and support.

The donation is aimed at improving residents’ comfort, wellbeing and dignity, while supporting the needs of elderly members of the community.