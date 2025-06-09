130 women's groups to benefit from digital project

[Photo: FILE]

Around 130 women’s groups across Fiji’s Central and Western Divisions are expected to benefit from a US$3.5 million digital empowerment project aimed at strengthening economic opportunities for rural women.

Minister for Women, Children, Social Protection and Cohesion Sashi Kiran says the initiative, supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, will help bridge the digital divide affecting women in rural and remote communities.

For the next three years, the project will provide participating women’s groups with laptops, tablets, data vouchers and small grants.

Kiran says the initiative will also provide training in digital literacy and entrepreneurship to help women strengthen their businesses and participate more actively in the digital economy.

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She says many rural women continue to face challenges in accessing financing, and technology, limiting their opportunities for economic independence.

The Minister adds that geographical isolation and inadequate infrastructure create further difficulties for women living in remote and maritime communities.

Kiran says empowering rural women requires more than recognising their contributions, stressing the need for practical investment in their skills, businesses and leadership.

The initiative forms part of the government’s wider efforts to advance women’s economic empowerment and strengthen their participation in Fiji’s economy under the Women’s

Economic Empowerment National Action Plan 2025 to 2030.