Nurse funds pathway to better healthcare

From left outgoing district nurse Amani Turaganibuli and incoming nurse district nurse Paula Talemaicakaudrove [Photo: Ministry of Health/FACEBOOK PAGE]

An outgoing district nurse in the remote highlands of Naitasiri has pledged to repair a damaged footpath leading to a nursing station at his own expense, in a bid to improve

access to healthcare.

Amani Turaganibuli made the commitment as he completed three years of service at the Narokorokoyawa Nursing Station in upper Wainimala, where most communities remain inaccessible by road.

The Ministry of Health says Turaganibuli’s initiative aims to provide safer access to the facility, particularly for elderly and vulnerable patients who depend on its services.

His departure marks the official handover of duties to incoming District Nurse Paula Talemaicakaudrove.

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The transition included visits to eight villages and a settlement, along with a joint meeting with Community Health Workers to ensure continuity of healthcare services.

The handover also observed traditional protocols where the incoming nurse presented his sevusevu and Turaganibuli offered his i-tatau.

The Ministry has acknowledged Turaganibuli’s dedication to serving one of Naitasiri’s most isolated communities.