Young Fijians warned against delaying estate planning

[Photo: FILE]

Youths are being urged to make wills early, with the Fiji Public Trustee Corporation Limited warning that estate planning should not be delayed until later in life or until they accumulate significant assets.

Chief Executive Officer Ajay Singh says young people need to understand the importance of having a will, even if they do not own property or other valuable assets.

The corporation is also looking at digital solutions to make its services more accessible.

“We are also targeting younger generation because we also create awareness into workplaces where this younger generation who even don’t have assets, they are told that eventually they should make will even if they don’t have assets because something might happen and gradually they will accumulate assets in their lives like cars, something people very quickly”.

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Singh says the corporation is targeting young people through workplace awareness programs, providing digitized platform, increasing public awareness and diversifying services for better use of investment.

Committee Member Ketan Lal raised concerns about the cost of developing an application and whether people in rural communities would know how to use it.

The corporation also plans to promote its family and charitable trusts, prepared funeral trusts and power of attorney services.