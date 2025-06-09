‘Crazy Rich Asians’ set to return as new series

Source: CNN

Eight years after “Crazy Rich Asians” broke new ground for Asian representation in Hollywood, the blockbuster that became a cultural phenomenon is writing a new chapter.

The franchise will return in a new television series on HBO Max, the streaming platform announced on social media, with the main cast from the ensemble – including Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu and Henry Golding – set to reprise their roles.

“Not just rich – crazy rich,” HBO Max wrote on Instagram, adding the series will begin production in 2027. HBO Max, like CNN, is owned by Skydance.

When it opened in theaters in 2018, the romantic comedy was hailed as a watershed moment for inclusivity in Hollywood, featuring the first all-Asian cast in a major Hollywood movie in more than two decades. It triumphed at the box office, raking in more than $230 million globally, and drew rave reviews.

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For many Asians, the film became a source of cultural pride, offering a rare spotlight on the community’s diversity, influence and growing visibility.

“Eight years ago, Crazy Rich Asians changed my life,” wrote the film’s director Jon M. Chu on his Instagram stories. “It’s been incredible watching audiences make this movie part of their lives, from mahjong nights to becoming the ultimate airplane movie. And I can’t wait to share what comes next. Finally, I get to answer the question I’ve been asked almost every day for eight years: ‘when are we getting the sequel?’”

Based on Kevin Kwan’s novel, “Crazy Rich Asians” tells the story of Rachel Chu (Wu), a New York economics professor, who is thrust into the world of opulence and glamour thanks to her boyfriend Nicholas Young (Golding).

Nick, the heir to one of Singapore’s wealthiest families, takes Rachel home to accompany him for his best friend’s wedding, where she must win over his imperious mother, Eleanor (Yeoh). Along the way, she meets Nick’s eccentric family and friends, some of whom help her, while others seek to jeopardize their romance.