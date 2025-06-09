Serevi retires after historic win over Wales

Source: Fijiana / Instagram

Vodafone Fijiana lock Asinate Serevi has announced her retirement from international rugby, closing out her career on a high after Fiji’s stunning 28-25 victory over Wales at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Serevi, who made her debut in 2022 and went on to represent Fiji in 27 test matches, confirmed that the win over Wales was her final appearance in the Fijiana jersey.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions, but definitely content. I just kept reminding myself that I wanted to end my career on a high, and that’s what we did today. We beat Wales for the first time and I’m just thankful to my family, my team and the coaches for all the support.”

Article continues after advertisement

The daughter of Fiji rugby legend Waisale Serevi, Asinate has been a key figure in the Fijiana’s rise on the world stage over the past three years.

She said her decision to retire comes with peace of mind and excitement about what lies ahead for the next generation of Fijiana players.

“I’m happy to say that I’m definitely retiring. After this World Cup, I’m just really proud and excited to see what this team does in the next one. We keep building every year, and I believe Fiji can reach another level.”

Serevi credited God, her family, and the Fijiana squad for shaping her journey, saying she leaves the game with gratitude and pride.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.