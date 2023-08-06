Scotland storm back with 14 men to stun France

[Source: BBC]
Scotland mounted a stunning fightback from 18 points down to beat France 25-21 despite Zander Fagerson’s red card.
France crossed at Murrayfield through Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Cameron Woki to race into a 21-3 lead at the break.
The Scots roared back with tries from Darcy Graham and Pierre Schoeman – either side of Fagerson’s dismissal – and substitute Dave Cherry.
Captain Finn Russell kicked 10 points as the hosts held on for a superb win.
The sides meet again in St Etienne next Saturday in the third of Scotland’s four World Cup warm-up matches.
One down, one to go.
See you again next week, @FranceRugby 🤝#AsOne pic.twitter.com/vR6hoE6T8D
— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 5, 2023
