Scotland storm back with 14 men to stun France

Scotland mounted a stunning fightback from 18 points down to beat France 25-21 despite Zander Fagerson’s red card.

France crossed at Murrayfield through Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Cameron Woki to race into a 21-3 lead at the break.

The Scots roared back with tries from Darcy Graham and Pierre Schoeman – either side of Fagerson’s dismissal – and substitute Dave Cherry.

Captain Finn Russell kicked 10 points as the hosts held on for a superb win.

The sides meet again in St Etienne next Saturday in the third of Scotland’s four World Cup warm-up matches.