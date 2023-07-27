Savea to captain All Blacks against Australia in Melbourne

[Source: All Blacks]

All Blacks selectors Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have announced the team for this week’s Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship Test against Australia at the MCG.

Ardie Savea will lead the side for the fifth time in his career, featuring in a loose forward trio which has undergone one change.

Regular skipper Sam Cane has been withdrawn due to a neck strain sustained in the win over South Africa in Auckland.

His absence has provided an opportunity for Dalton Papali’i to wear the No.7 jersey for the 14th time in his Test career, with Luke Jacobson coming into the match-day 23 as loose forward cover.

While the rest of the run-on side remains unchanged, further additions have been made to the reserves.

Experienced campaigners Anton Lienert-Brown and Samuel Whitelock are set to make their first appearances of the season.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi returns after playing the opening Test against Argentina and Cam Roigard is in line to make his Test debut as halfback cover.

This weekend will mark the first All Blacks Test at the MCG since 2007.

With over 80,000 fans expected, it is tipped to be the biggest Bledisloe Cup crowd since 2009 when 80,228 turned out to watch at Homebush.

They will face Australia at 9.55pm on Saturday.