Savea, Frizell to miss Australia test

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster has made a few changes to next week’s squad for the Rugby Championship test against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

The team will miss the services of Ardie Savea, who is expecting the birth of his child and won’t be traveling, while Shannon Frizell has been ruled out due to injury.

Loose forward Luke Jacobson is in line-up adding to his 12 tests, and will be a replacement for Frizell, who injured his ribs during the side’s win over Argentina in Hamilton.

Frizell joins Jack Goodhue and Patrick Tuipulotu on the list of injured players that are not available for selection next week.

Uncapped lock Josh Dickson has been officially released from the squad after coming in as injury cover and will rejoin Otago’s NPC squad.

Meanwhile, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will also remain in New Zealand to play for their provinces in round six of the NPC.